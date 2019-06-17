This time we wanna hear from you: Makhura challenges young people to speak up
Makhura has assured young people that his administration will do whatever it can to support their dreams.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says young people should have a say in the running of the state.
Makhura was speaking at the 16 June commemorations in Orlando Soweto Sunday.
Makhura was joined by senior government officials including MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufu and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko.
Makhura and his team began the celebrations with a 4-kilometer walk from where the 1976 march began at the Morris Issackson high in Jabavu.
Makhura then proceeded to the Hector Pieterson Memorial Site in Orlando West.
His message was clear to the youth of Gauteng.
“So, I want to say to the youth of our province please tell us what kind of projects you want to be involved in. We want to hear from you.”
Makhura then headed to the youth expo in Nasrec where he was challenged by young people
“Young people, we’re here, we’re challenging you to talk to us.”
Makhura has assured young people that his administration will do whatever it can to support their dreams.
Popular in Local
-
Gang rape suspect castrated and killed in mob justice attack
-
Mbalula saddened by spate of fatal crashes over long weekend
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayor
-
Ramaphosa: ‘We’re on a mission to support young people’
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019
-
SABC financial woes worsen as unpaid bills pile up
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.