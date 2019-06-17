View all in Latest
This time we wanna hear from you: Makhura challenges young people to speak up

Makhura has assured young people that his administration will do whatever it can to support their dreams.

Gauteng Premier David Makhuru and his leadership has issued an appeal to young people in the country and says they should be upfront with the government and voice their concerns about what they want. Picture: @GautengProvince.
Gauteng Premier David Makhuru and his leadership has issued an appeal to young people in the country and says they should be upfront with the government and voice their concerns about what they want. Picture: @GautengProvince.
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura says young people should have a say in the running of the state.

Makhura was speaking at the 16 June commemorations in Orlando Soweto Sunday.

Makhura was joined by senior government officials including MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufu and MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko.

Makhura and his team began the celebrations with a 4-kilometer walk from where the 1976 march began at the Morris Issackson high in Jabavu.

Makhura then proceeded to the Hector Pieterson Memorial Site in Orlando West.

His message was clear to the youth of Gauteng.

“So, I want to say to the youth of our province please tell us what kind of projects you want to be involved in. We want to hear from you.”

Makhura then headed to the youth expo in Nasrec where he was challenged by young people

“Young people, we’re here, we’re challenging you to talk to us.”

Makhura has assured young people that his administration will do whatever it can to support their dreams.

