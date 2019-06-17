South Africans should not be afraid of 4th industrial revolution

SOWETO - Former President Kgalema Motlanthe has said South Africans should not be afraid of the fourth industrial revolution, saying its aim is to improve quality of life and not take away jobs, as many assume.

Speaking at the Youth Expo in Nasrec today, Motlanthe told a group of young people that having innovative technology such as robotics means the country can produce more food quickly.

He said the entertainment sector will be the biggest employer in the future, as digital technology leaves people with more time on their hands.

Motlanthe’s foundation, in partnership with the Gauteng government, launched the AI in Africa programme aimed at providing young people with technological skills.

Latest reports show the banking sector has already started shedding jobs - due to automation.

Although the AI system, powered by digital technology will give customers a good service, it will leave some people out of employment.