Sitole welcomes convictions of 9 cop killers

Nine police killers were slapped with life terms, while two were given 32 years behind bars.

CAPE TOWN - The National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole has welcomed the lengthy sentences doled out to convicted cop killers in three provinces.

The sentences bring to a close investigations into the murders of four officers between 2012 and 2017 in the Eastern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal.

Six people convicted of killing Eastern Cape police officer Mawethu Siganga and a motorist in 2012 were sentenced earlier this month.

The men were handed three life sentences each, for the death of Siganga, the motorist and one of their accomplices. They also received 15 years each for other offences amounting to 55 years imprisonment.

In another case, an officer was killed in Ngcobo in 2016. One of the convicted killers received a life sentence, while another got 20 years in jail.

The murderers of a KwaZulu-Natal cop, who was stabbed to death in 2017, were also sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this year and the man behind the murder of a sergeant in the Free state in 2017 was hit with 12 years.

"The sentences come as a form of closure to the colleagues and families of the fallen heroes as attacks on and off duty officers continue unabated. The management of the police remains concerned and encourages members to always be on alert," said police spokesperson Brenda Muridili