-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweetsPolitics
SANDF soldiers involved in shootout at Mozambique border
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi could not confirm if there were fatalities and injuries during the incident which took place at Ndumo, along the South Africa-Mozambique border.
JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has said a board of inquiry will be established to investigate the causes of a shooting incident between its soldiers and the Mozambican border police yesterday.
SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi could not confirm if there were fatalities and injuries during the incident which took place at Ndumo, along the South Africa-Mozambique border.
Mgobhozi said SANDF soldiers were conducting routine patrols as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.
He said details around the incident are still sketchy – while the reasons for the shooting are unknown.
"At the present moment, we have a team which we have sent to the place so they can get more information.
