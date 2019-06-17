View all in Latest
SANDF soldiers involved in shootout at Mozambique border

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi could not confirm if there were fatalities and injuries during the incident which took place at Ndumo, along the South Africa-Mozambique border.

FILE: An SANDF LMG gunner fires suppressing rounds during a live-fire training exercise before deploying to the DRC for peace-keeping mission. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: An SANDF LMG gunner fires suppressing rounds during a live-fire training exercise before deploying to the DRC for peace-keeping mission. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has said a board of inquiry will be established to investigate the causes of a shooting incident between its soldiers and the Mozambican border police yesterday.

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi could not confirm if there were fatalities and injuries during the incident which took place at Ndumo, along the South Africa-Mozambique border.

Mgobhozi said SANDF soldiers were conducting routine patrols as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.

He said details around the incident are still sketchy – while the reasons for the shooting are unknown.

"At the present moment, we have a team which we have sent to the place so they can get more information.

