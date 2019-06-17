SANDF soldiers involved in shootout at Mozambique border

SANDF spokesperson Brigadier-General Mafi Mgobhozi could not confirm if there were fatalities and injuries during the incident which took place at Ndumo, along the South Africa-Mozambique border.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has said a board of inquiry will be established to investigate the causes of a shooting incident between its soldiers and the Mozambican border police yesterday.

Mgobhozi said SANDF soldiers were conducting routine patrols as part of borderline protection when the shooting happened.

He said details around the incident are still sketchy – while the reasons for the shooting are unknown.

"At the present moment, we have a team which we have sent to the place so they can get more information.