Ramaphosa sends condolences to families of 24 killed in Limpopo crash

Police and the Road Traffic Management Corporation are investigating the circumstances which led to a minibus taxi colliding with a bus on Sunday.

24 people killed in a horrific head-on bus and minibus crash along the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani, Polokwane. Picture: Arrive Alive.
24 people killed in a horrific head-on bus and minibus crash along the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani, Polokwane. Picture: Arrive Alive.
31 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his condolences to the families of 24 people who died in a crash in Limpopo.

Police and the Road Traffic Management Corporation are investigating the circumstances which led to a minibus taxi colliding with a bus on Sunday.

According to the Transport Department, the vehicle was overloaded.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko said he is saddened by the news.

"The president said it is absolutely heartbreaking to lose so many young lives at a time of celebration as we remember the heroic deeds of the 1976 generation. He passes his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes those in hospital a speedy recovery."

More than thirty people have died in major crashes on the country's roads since the start of the long weekend.

