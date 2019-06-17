Police still searching for gunmen linked to Anti-Gang Unit attack

Six of the unit’s officers were ambushed while on a search operation in Samora Machel, Nyanga last week.

CAPE TOWN – A specialised team of police officers are still in pursuit of gunmen linked to an Anti-Gang Unit attack.

A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Paarl on the same day of the attack was carried out.

One of the Anti-Gang Unit members remains in a critical condition in ICU.

It's understood he suffered a bullet wound to the head. His colleagues suffered lower body injuries.

Police are still searching for two men linked to the attack.

Officials say detectives are following up on information and more arrests can be expected soon.

A firearm, allegedly used during the ambush, was confiscated by investigators.