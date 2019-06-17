Police still searching for gunmen linked to Anti-Gang Unit attack
Six of the unit’s officers were ambushed while on a search operation in Samora Machel, Nyanga last week.
CAPE TOWN – A specialised team of police officers are still in pursuit of gunmen linked to an Anti-Gang Unit attack.
Six of the unit’s officers were ambushed while on a search operation in Samora Machel, Nyanga last week.
A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in Paarl on the same day of the attack was carried out.
One of the Anti-Gang Unit members remains in a critical condition in ICU.
It's understood he suffered a bullet wound to the head. His colleagues suffered lower body injuries.
Police are still searching for two men linked to the attack.
Officials say detectives are following up on information and more arrests can be expected soon.
A firearm, allegedly used during the ambush, was confiscated by investigators.
Timeline
-
Policing in informal settlements in the spotlight again after attack on officers
-
Cape anti-gang unit undeterred by attack, crime-fighting efforts continue
-
200 officers, specialised units deployed after attack on CT anti-gang unit
-
Western Cape police make arrest after attack on anti-gang unit members
Popular in Local
-
24 killed in minibus crash on R81 in Ga-Maphalle
-
SABC financial woes worsen as unpaid bills pile up
-
Gang rape suspect castrated and killed in mob justice attack
-
Malema: 'Rape must be defeated in South Africa'
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.