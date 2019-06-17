OPINION: As we mark June 16: To be young, willing but black

-
Malema: 'Rape must be defeated in South Africa'Local
-
SABC financial woes worsen as unpaid bills pile upLocal
-
This time we wanna hear from you: Makhura challenges young people to speak upLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ‘We’re on a mission to support young people’Local
-
New poll shows Biden with big lead over TrumpWorld
-
Young people key to combatting homophobia: LGBT rugby chiefWorld
-
OPINION: As we mark June 16: To be young, willing but blackLocal
-
Malema: 'Rape must be defeated in South Africa'Local
-
SABC financial woes worsen as unpaid bills pile upLocal
-
This time we wanna hear from you: Makhura challenges young people to speak upLocal
-
Ramaphosa: ‘We’re on a mission to support young people’Local
-
Mbalula saddened by spate of fatal crashes over long weekendLocal
Popular Topics
-
ANC in Parliament confident in replacement MPsPolitics
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayorPolitics
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next monthPolitics
-
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perksPolitics
-
DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa sagaPolitics
-
Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service deliveryPolitics
Popular Topics
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Proteas all-rounders provide blueprint for Plan-BOpinion
-
ADRIAN EPHRAIM: Do Bafana Bafana & the Proteas prove we're a bunch of losers?Opinion
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
Popular Topics
-
Stimpel details how SAA under Myeni victimised ethical staffLocal
-
Unions warn auto and mining industries of possible strike actionLocal
-
Amcu: We spent R3m on legal action against Lonmin over Sibanye takeoverLocal
-
Ramaphosa meets with Reserve Bank board over new appointmentsLocal
-
Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three monthsWorld
-
Sacked Fedusa boss Dennis George appealing ‘unfair’ dismissalLocal
-
Tessa Thompson hopes Men in Black: International paves the way for equalityLifestyle
-
'Run, OJ, Run': 25 years since the world's most famous police chaseWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019Local
-
Chris Brown 'set to become a father for the second time'Lifestyle
-
OJ Simpson makes Twitter debut, says he wants to get evenLifestyle
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Cardi B claims she's done with surgeryLifestyle
-
Nipsey Hussle to be honoured with posthumous Humanitarian AwardLifestyle
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touchingLifestyle
-
'Life-changing' surgery gives Murray cause for optimismSport
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
Pogba hints at move away from Manchester UnitedSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
-
Rowing chief Rolland pleased as Tokyo 2020 venue opensSport
-
Messi 'bitter' as Colombia stun ArgentinaSport
Popular Topics
-
India's Kohli fastest ever to reach 11,000 ODI runsSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
-
Proteas get golden opportunity for a first World Cup victorySport
-
South Africa keep Afghanistan in check in Cricket World CupSport
-
This is the biggest challenge of my leadership - Faf du PlessisSport
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping coolSport
Popular Topics
Sneak peek: A magic ice festival
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 3°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 0°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 13°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 13°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 14°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 7°C
- Sat
- 12°C
- 7°C
OPINION: As we mark June 16: To be young, willing but black
To be young, willing but black
Oh, what an unprecious moment to be in...
To be young, unemployed and black
Oh, what an inhumane our political economy can be...
To be young poor and black
Oh, come economic freedom and save us from nihilism
Come yeah Lembede, free us from economic bondage
Rise up Luthuli, we yearn for spiritual liberation too
For we are young, willing but unemployed
Oh, what a precarious moment we’re in...
Festivals of chairs
Extravaganzas of insults
Colloquial
Summits
Conference papers
Task teams
We remain poor, dislocated, disenchanted...
In a nervous condition
Of a future uncertain
We are not at ease...
They ride in black limos
Rest in balconies
Our lost black lives will be buried without limos...
Our black lives matter too
They sip flavoured tea
Gin and flavoured tonic
At high tea
On high tables...
We lick teardrops
Dreams shuttered
Wallowing in single rooms
We call to heaves: ‘Oliver Oliver Molo Sosha!’
It was not in vain
For we are young able and black
Someday we will be free from the slavery of poverty...
Oh, come Biko, save us from indifference!
It’s the new era, they celebrate
New! For who? For what!
Poverty is old, inter-generational
It crosses over every year, every era
Relentlessly chaining us
It’s the new era!
We remain black and broke...
They ride in black limos
Shop in Dubai
First class business class
Selfie sticks and Gucci bags
We’ll be buried without limos
Without headlines
Without tombstones
Just another murder
Docket lost, case closed
Oh, come Fanon re-member us as humans
The sub-city isn’t humane
We are black willing but poor
The political economy isn’t kind to us
Lizobuya!
Popular in Local
-
Gang rape suspect castrated and killed in mob justice attack16 hours ago
-
SABC financial woes worsen as unpaid bills pile upone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa: ‘We’re on a mission to support young people’2 hours ago
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayorone day ago
-
Mbalula saddened by spate of fatal crashes over long weekend13 hours ago
-
Malema: June 1976 struggle not only about Afrikaans, but to liberate the mind18 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.