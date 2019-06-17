OPINION: As we mark June 16: To be young, willing but black

To be young, willing but black

Oh, what an unprecious moment to be in...

To be young, unemployed and black

Oh, what an inhumane our political economy can be...

To be young poor and black

Oh, come economic freedom and save us from nihilism

Come yeah Lembede, free us from economic bondage

Rise up Luthuli, we yearn for spiritual liberation too

For we are young, willing but unemployed

Oh, what a precarious moment we’re in...

Festivals of chairs

Extravaganzas of insults

Colloquial

Summits

Conference papers

Task teams

We remain poor, dislocated, disenchanted...

In a nervous condition

Of a future uncertain

We are not at ease...

They ride in black limos

Rest in balconies

Our lost black lives will be buried without limos...

Our black lives matter too

They sip flavoured tea

Gin and flavoured tonic

At high tea

On high tables...

We lick teardrops

Dreams shuttered

Wallowing in single rooms

We call to heaves: ‘Oliver Oliver Molo Sosha!’

It was not in vain

For we are young able and black

Someday we will be free from the slavery of poverty...

Oh, come Biko, save us from indifference!

It’s the new era, they celebrate

New! For who? For what!

Poverty is old, inter-generational

It crosses over every year, every era

Relentlessly chaining us

It’s the new era!

We remain black and broke...

They ride in black limos

Shop in Dubai

First class business class

Selfie sticks and Gucci bags

We’ll be buried without limos

Without headlines

Without tombstones

Just another murder

Docket lost, case closed

Oh, come Fanon re-member us as humans

The sub-city isn’t humane

We are black willing but poor

The political economy isn’t kind to us

Lizobuya!