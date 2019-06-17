Nehawu consulting lawyers on reviewing Mkhwebane's Mgidlana report

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s report into Mgidlana only found three complaints out of seven against him – much to the anger of the union which had raised concerns about his conduct with the public protector.

JOHANNESBURG - Health and education union, Nehawu, has said it is consulting its lawyers on whether to take on review the Public Protector’s report on suspended Secretary of Parliament Gengezi Mgidlana.

Among the complaints Busisiwe Mkhwebane cleared Gengezi Mgidlana of is that he unlawfully used blue lights on his vehicles.

Nehawu’s Sthe Tembe said the findings do not make sense as key witnesses were not even interviewed during the inquiry into Mgidlana.

"He was let off the hook on four, which should not have been the case if you consider that one of those charges was with regards to the blue lights. The issue of blue lights was even the simplest because the people who were driving on a daily basis using blue lights were never interviewed by the public protector."

Mgidlana was suspended with full pay in June 2017 after Nehawu levelled several allegations against him.

A disciplinary hearing into his conduct has dragged on, however, Tembe said they hope this process will find against the secretary in areas where the public protector allegedly faltered.