Motlanthe to launch youth program in Nasrec on Monday

JOHANNESBURG – Former President Kgalema Motlanthe will be launching a youth program in Nasrec on Monday.

The program will be focusing on getting young people involved in technology that will help them be able to take part in the digitally driven economy.

Motlanthe’s foundation will be launching the program in partnership with the Gauteng provincial government on Monday as the country observes youth month.

The program called “AI in Africa” is a series of boot camps for young people aged between 15 to 18 years, targeting those from historically disadvantaged communities.

The foundation says it hopes that this will create solutions that will tackle challenges ranging from community safety to unemployment and education.

They will be taken through a dynamic journey of contemporary education, to learn the concepts and ethics of digital technology and how to apply technology to their daily lives in order to create solutions for their communities.

The three-day exercise will expose them to a working environment of cutting-edge technologies including how to build computer chatbots, package their individual tech ideas and solutions, and pitch their innovations to a panel of judges.