Makhura: Boipatong Massacre victims should always be remembered
The massacre took place on the evening of 17 June 1992 when armed men KwaMadala Hostel dwellers went on the rampage and stormed the township, killing, 46 residents and wounded many others - including children and woman.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has said the victims of the 1992 Boipatong Massacre should always be remembered when trying to create a united South Africa.
The country is marking 27 years since the massacre in the township in the Vanderbijlpark area.
The killings came as negotiations continued for a democratic South Africa.
Initially, it was reported most of the attackers were wearing balaclavas and red headscarves brandishing weapons.
It is believed the attackers were assisted by the apartheid police and that the attacks were aimed at undermining the process of negotiations between the African National Congress and the National Party.
Makhura's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said this should never happen again.
"It will always be relevant, not only to the people of Boipatong, but to the people of South Africa. It must always be a reminder that we should never forget."
