Lesotho prime minister fires 5 national executive party members

Tom Thabane confirmed that he personally wrote warning letters to the five after his spokesperson said he couldn't have written the notices and called for police to investigate a case of forgery.

FILE: Thomas Thabane, leader of All Basotho Convention (ABC), greets supporters in Maseru on 27 May, 2012 a day after the people of Lesotho went to the polls in National Assembly Elections. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Thomas Thabane, leader of All Basotho Convention (ABC), greets supporters in Maseru on 27 May, 2012 a day after the people of Lesotho went to the polls in National Assembly Elections. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Lesotho Prime Minister Tom Thabane has fired five members of the national executive of his party All Basotho Convention.

Thabane confirmed that he personally wrote warning letters to the five after his spokesperson said he couldn't have written the notices and called for police to investigate a case of forgery.

Thabane said the five have brought the party into disrepute, but they're adamant he didn't follow procedure to expel them and say they're are staying put.

The two factions of the party have been at loggerheads since the organisation's elective conference in February.
This latest development may be the last straw that will determine which of the two factions will prevail with the party's support base.

