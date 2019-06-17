KPMG to pay $50 million for using stolen data, exam fraud: SEC

KPMG also said it would also hire an independent consultant to assess the firm’s ethics and integrity controls as well as its compliance, the SEC said in a statement.

WASHINGTON - Accounting firm KPMG LLC has admitted to using stolen information to alter some of its previous audit work and cheating on training exams, and agreed to pay a $50 million penalty, the Securities and Exchange Commission said on Monday.

