Government to assist families of Limpopo crash victims

JOHANNESBURG - The national Department of Transport will assist family members of victims of the R81 crash in Limpopo to bury their loved ones.

Twenty four people died on Sunday night when a minibus crashed into a bus on the R81 in Maphalle.

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said the crash happened when one of the drivers lost control of his vehicle and collided head-on with the other.

"Deputy Minister of Transport Dikeledi Magadzi went to the hospitals which received the deceased and there they sent their condolences to the family members who gathered there. They have offered support with regards to funeral arrangements for the deceased and medical assitance for the injured," said the Transport Department’s Ayanda Allie Paine.