Emergency services on high alert as long weekend ends

In Limpopo, authorities are probing the circumstances which led to a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus, resulting in the death of 24 people on Sunday night.

FILE: ER24 paramedics at a crime scene in Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, where a woman was robbed and stabbed. Picture: ER24.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Traffic police and emergency services are on high alert as motorists hit the road to make their way home following the long weekend.

Meanwhile, on Monday morning, one person died and three others were injured in a crash on the N2 in Durban. The driver of the vehicle died on the scene, while three occupants sustained serious injuries.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services' Robert Mckenzie said the crash's cause is unknown but is being investigated.

