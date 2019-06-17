Elsies River community calls for government to invest in young people

To mark Youth Day, the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape went on a whistle-stop tour across the Cape metro, including Eureka in Elsies River where locals hosted a fun day for young people.

CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River community is calling on government to invest more in young people - especially in areas where crime is rife.

#YouthDay The DA in the Western Cape is on a whistle-stop tour across the Cape Metro, including Eureka in Elsies River where the community is hosting a fun day for young people. KP pic.twitter.com/sVz8RNzeLy — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2019

More youth programmes are needed to keep young people out of trouble. That's just one solution Eureka residents suggested to address unemployment and crime.

On Sunday, a young man was shot dead in the area.

Gangsterism is a serious concern. Some youngsters join gangs because they say there's a lack of opportunities.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he appreciates the community's concerns.

"We can't just wait for security companies, we as communities must take safety into our own hands and the footprint of safety must be everyone's responsibility."