Elsies River community calls for government to invest in young people
To mark Youth Day, the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape went on a whistle-stop tour across the Cape metro, including Eureka in Elsies River where locals hosted a fun day for young people.
CAPE TOWN - The Elsies River community is calling on government to invest more in young people - especially in areas where crime is rife.
To mark Youth Day, the Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape went on a whistle-stop tour across the Cape metro, including Eureka in Elsies River where locals hosted a fun day for young people.
#YouthDay The DA in the Western Cape is on a whistle-stop tour across the Cape Metro, including Eureka in Elsies River where the community is hosting a fun day for young people. KP pic.twitter.com/sVz8RNzeLy— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2019
More youth programmes are needed to keep young people out of trouble. That's just one solution Eureka residents suggested to address unemployment and crime.
On Sunday, a young man was shot dead in the area.
Gangsterism is a serious concern. Some youngsters join gangs because they say there's a lack of opportunities.
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said he appreciates the community's concerns.
"We can't just wait for security companies, we as communities must take safety into our own hands and the footprint of safety must be everyone's responsibility."
#YouthDay The Eureka community is calling more youth programmes and wants government to address gang violence in their area. KP pic.twitter.com/eC1xvA8Ltc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 17, 2019
Popular in Local
-
Zikalala in bid to get rid of incompetent public servants
-
Nelson Mandela Foundation to meet Zindzi Mandela over tweets
-
Road trip hits a snag for soccer super fan Botha Msila & travelling partner
-
24 killed in minibus crash on R81 in Ga-Maphalle
-
Ramaphosa sends condolences to families of 24 killed in Limpopo crash
-
Gang rape suspect castrated and killed in mob justice attack
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.