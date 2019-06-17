View all in Latest
Go

EC ANC ward councillor shot and killed

Jongisethi Phoswa (59) from the African National Congress (ANC) was a ward 15 councillor in the Chris Hani Municipality.

Picture: SAPS
Picture: SAPS
55 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Eastern Cape have confirmed that a ward councillor was shot and killed in Ngcobo on Saturday.

Jongisethi Phoswa (59) from the African National Congress (ANC) was a ward 15 councillor in the Chris Hani Municipality.

Police spokesperson Namhla Mdleleni said Phoswa was murdered on his way home.

The motive for the killing not yet known.

"It is alleged that the deceased was dropping off a passenger and while he was doing that, he was shot and died on the scene. A case of murder has been opened and is under investigation."

Timeline

Comments

