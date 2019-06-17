Communication Workers Union says SABC should move away from bailouts
The public broadcaster is in another spin after it had to tighten its belt last month by paying salaries at the expense of addressing several unpaid bills.
JOHANNESBURG - The Communication Workers Union said the SABC should move its focus from bailouts and start looking for ways to create revenue.
The board said it has become increasingly difficult to stay on air and to pay its employees.
In March, government announced that Treasury would be giving the SABC interim relief and not the entire R6.8 billion guarantee it had requested.
The union’s Aubrey Shabangu has asked what the team appointed to implement the turn around strategy at the SABC has done.
"The SABC management has basically done nothing thus far besides telling us about things that we know such as there is no money. So we are expecting by now that that team should have at least sat once with the board."
He said the country cannot have a public broadcaster that relies on bailouts.
"We want an SOE that is self-sustainable and we think there are plans that can make the SABC to uplift in terms of finances."
Shabangu said they will be following up with Treasury on the team.
