City of Cape Town to invest R10mil in developing informal trading

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town's Urban Management Directorate will this year invest R10 million in the development and formalisation of informal trading.

The directorate is hosting a series of engagement sessions for informal traders over the next few weeks.

Sessions address local traders issues and skill development. Traders will also be informed of upcoming by-law and policy reviews.

Mayco Member for Urban Management, Grant Twigg, said the directorate plans to focus on four to six areas where support is needed.

"The support is basically looking at the space where traders are trading, to upgrade it and make it more accessible to people and so that traders can have a better sense of security."