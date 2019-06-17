Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to Germany
Banyana Banyana are out of the Fifa Women's World Cup, after losing 4-0 to powerhouse Germany on Monday night.
After losing all three matches at the Fifa Women's World Cup Banyana Banyana have been knocked out, after a bruising 4-0 loss to Germany at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier on Monday.
Germany opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with a goal by Melanie Leupolz. Banyana could not afford another loss, after losing to Spain and China in the group.
Sara Dabritz doubled the lead 15 minutes later and Banyana were facing an impossible task.
Germany, who are second in the FIFA women's rankings, remain unbeaten in the tournament and top Group B with nine points.
Five minutes before half-time Germany made it 3-0, thanks to Alexandra Popp in the 40th minute.
In the 58th minute, when Lina Magull scored a fourth goal, it was officially a thrashing for Banyana Banyana, who showed bravery at times but were outmuscled by the superior Germans.
We today say farewell to the #FIFAWWC to @Banyana_Banyana 🇿🇦— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) June 17, 2019
Thank you for your huge contribution to the tournament in your debut! #RSA #RSA #RSA #RSA #RSA #RSA pic.twitter.com/EEl8B6dSkE
Popular in Sport
-
Road trip hits a snag for soccer super fan Botha Msila & travelling partner
-
Woman who accuses Brazil's Neymar of rape gives details in TV interview
-
DANIEL GALLAN: The ghosts of chokes past: What the 99 WC semi-final means today
-
Ronaldo served with papers in US rape lawsuit
-
Pogba hints at move away from Manchester United
-
Messi 'bitter' as Colombia stun Argentina
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.