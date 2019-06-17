Banyana exit Women's World Cup after brave loss to Germany

Banyana Banyana are out of the Fifa Women's World Cup, after losing 4-0 to powerhouse Germany on Monday night.

Germany opened the scoring in the 14th minute, with a goal by Melanie Leupolz. Banyana could not afford another loss, after losing to Spain and China in the group.

Sara Dabritz doubled the lead 15 minutes later and Banyana were facing an impossible task.

Germany, who are second in the FIFA women's rankings, remain unbeaten in the tournament and top Group B with nine points.

Five minutes before half-time Germany made it 3-0, thanks to Alexandra Popp in the 40th minute.

In the 58th minute, when Lina Magull scored a fourth goal, it was officially a thrashing for Banyana Banyana, who showed bravery at times but were outmuscled by the superior Germans.