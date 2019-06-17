View all in Latest
30 dead in Nigeria triple suicide bombing: emergency services

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

FILE: Policemen stand on guard at the premises of Government Girls Technical College, where 110 girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram Islamists at Dapchi town in northern Nigerian on 19 February 2018. Picture: AFP
FILE: Policemen stand on guard at the premises of Government Girls Technical College, where 110 girls were kidnapped by Boko Haram Islamists at Dapchi town in northern Nigerian on 19 February 2018. Picture: AFP
2 hours ago

ABUJA – Thirty people were killed in a triple suicide bombing attributed to Boko Haram jihadists in northeast Nigeria late Sunday, emergency services reported.

"The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured," Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said on Monday, raising the tally from 17 dead and 17 wounded.

Three bombers detonated their explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometres from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where football fans were watching a match on TV.

