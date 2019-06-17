24 killed in minibus crash on R81 in Ga-Maphalle

The Transport Department says the vehicle was overloaded and collided with a bus on the R81 in Maphalle on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG – Twenty-four people have been killed in a minibus crash while returning from Youth Day celebrations.

The Transport Department says the vehicle was overloaded and collided with a bus on the R81 in Maphalle on Sunday.

All passengers and the driver of the minibus died on the scene.

The department’s Ayanda Allie Paine says, “It was a head-on collision from what we understand. It’s alleged that one driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the other one; it was on a sharp curve.

“The minibus was loaded with people from whop were coming from June 16 celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said he is saddened by the spate of fatal crashes this long weekend.

On Saturday in Limpopo, six people were burnt beyond recognition after two vehicles in which they were travelling collided head-on and burst into flames near Dingamazi village this morning.

In the same province on Saturday, two people were killed and around 80 others were injured in a collision involving a bus, a bakkie and an SUV on the R71 between Letsitele and Gravelotte.

On Friday, a crash claimed the lives of six people in Mpumalanga. Three children between the ages of two and 13 were among the casualties of the collision on the R544 near Verena.

Paine said the crashes are devastating: “What was meant to be a joyous long weekend has been marred by heartbreaking road crashes where far too many lives have been lost. Without casting aspersions - because the cause of each crash is still under investigation - the Ministry cautions against exceeding the speed limit, drinking and driving, dangerous overtaking, distracted driving and driver fatigue.

“One never thinks it’ll happen to them until it does. Take it easy, rest often and obey the road rules, rather get to your destination late than not at all”.

Law enforcement officials continue manning roads nationwide, ensuring adherence to road rules.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)