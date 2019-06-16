Zikalala: Youth must prioritise education

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the provincial government will continue with efforts to empower the youth to participate in the mainstream economy.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said all young people in the country must prioritise education, promising that government will respond with support.

Zikalala was speaking today during the 43rd anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising at Impumelelo Stadium in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal. This commemorative gathering is taking place under the theme: “25 Years of Democracy: Celebrating Youth Activism.”

He said the provincial government will continue with efforts to empower the youth to participate in the mainstream economy.

Zikalala went on to say one of the ways that the government will fulfil this promise is through continued support of the Youth Business Development Fund that was launched in January.

He has encouraged the youth to seize this opportunity and position themselves for available government assistance.

Zikalala added that the provincial government will continue to work with the private sector to ensure that young people get opportunities for employment or creating their own businesses.

He also turned his attention to social ills, encouraging the youth to abstain from drug and alcohol abuse as well early sexual activity.