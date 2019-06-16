Western Cape Education to beef up security at high risk schools

The department's Safe Schools directorate has arranged increased security at some of the schools they have identified as high risk.

CAPE TOWN - As the winter school holidays begin, the Western Cape Education Department will beef up security to ensure the safety of school property.

In March, the department said there had been 160 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools in the province since the start of 2019.

The Department's Bronagh Hammond said community members have also been asked to assist.

"We ask every community member to help safeguard their schools by reporting any suspicious behaviour in and around our schools immediately and we call on parents to take responsibility for their children's safety during the school holiday period."

Holiday study programmes for matric pupils will also be offered at several high schools throughout the province.