Western Cape Education to beef up security at high risk schools

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
Go

Western Cape Education to beef up security at high risk schools

The department's Safe Schools directorate has arranged increased security at some of the schools they have identified as high risk.

A corridor fenced off at Bergville Primary School in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
A corridor fenced off at Bergville Primary School in Cape Town. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN.
28 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As the winter school holidays begin, the Western Cape Education Department will beef up security to ensure the safety of school property.

The department's Safe Schools directorate has arranged increased security at some of the schools they have identified as high risk.

In March, the department said there had been 160 burglary and vandalism incidents at schools in the province since the start of 2019.

The Department's Bronagh Hammond said community members have also been asked to assist.

"We ask every community member to help safeguard their schools by reporting any suspicious behaviour in and around our schools immediately and we call on parents to take responsibility for their children's safety during the school holiday period."

Holiday study programmes for matric pupils will also be offered at several high schools throughout the province.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA