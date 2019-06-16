View all in Latest
US does not want war with Iran, continues diplomacy: Pompeo

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, Mike Pompeo said, “President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war.

US secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Picture: AFP
US secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Picture: AFP
47 minutes ago

WASHINGTON - While it is “unmistakable” that Iran was responsible for the attacks on two tankers last week, the United States does not want to go to war with Tehran, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

In an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, Pompeo said, “President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war.

We don’t want war.” But he added that Washington will guarantee free navigation through vital shipping areas. “The United States is going make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise that achieve that outcome.”

