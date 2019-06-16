US does not want war with Iran, continues diplomacy: Pompeo

-
Gang rape suspect castrated and killed in mob justice attackLocal
-
Western Cape Education to beef up security at high risk schoolsLocal
-
Pope urges restraint in Gulf after tanker attacksWorld
-
June 16 activist: Mbuyisa Makhubo should be remembered as a selfless heroLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Government committed to providing opportunities for youthLocal
-
Malema: June 1976 struggle not only about Afrikaans, but to liberate the mindLocal
-
Western Cape Education to beef up security at high risk schoolsLocal
-
June 16 activist: Mbuyisa Makhubo should be remembered as a selfless heroLocal
-
Ramaphosa: Government committed to providing opportunities for youthLocal
-
Malema: June 1976 struggle not only about Afrikaans, but to liberate the mindLocal
-
3 adults and baby injured in Kempton Park crashLocal
-
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AABusiness
Popular Topics
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayorPolitics
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next monthPolitics
-
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perksPolitics
-
DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa sagaPolitics
-
Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service deliveryPolitics
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committeePolitics
Popular Topics
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: There are more pressing issues than the SARB's mandateLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
Popular Topics
-
Stimpel details how SAA under Myeni victimised ethical staffLocal
-
Unions warn auto and mining industries of possible strike actionLocal
-
Amcu: We spent R3m on legal action against Lonmin over Sibanye takeoverLocal
-
Ramaphosa meets with Reserve Bank board over new appointmentsLocal
-
Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three monthsWorld
-
Sacked Fedusa boss Dennis George appealing ‘unfair’ dismissalLocal
-
Tessa Thompson hopes Men in Black: International paves the way for equalityLifestyle
-
'Run, OJ, Run': 25 years since the world's most famous police chaseWorld
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019Local
-
Chris Brown 'set to become a father for the second time'Lifestyle
-
OJ Simpson makes Twitter debut, says he wants to get evenLifestyle
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Cardi B claims she's done with surgeryLifestyle
-
Nipsey Hussle to be honoured with posthumous Humanitarian AwardLifestyle
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touchingLifestyle
-
Pogba hints at move away from Manchester UnitedSport
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
-
Rowing chief Rolland pleased as Tokyo 2020 venue opensSport
-
Messi 'bitter' as Colombia stun ArgentinaSport
-
Proteas pick themselves off the floor with comfortable winSport
-
Proteas get golden opportunity for a first World Cup victorySport
Popular Topics
-
South Africa rediscover winning feeling with tune up triumphSport
-
Proteas get golden opportunity for a first World Cup victorySport
-
South Africa keep Afghanistan in check in Cricket World CupSport
-
This is the biggest challenge of my leadership - Faf du PlessisSport
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping coolSport
-
England unleash Archer against West IndiesSport
Popular Topics
Sneak peek: A magic ice festival
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 15°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 1°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 12°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- -1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 3°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 2°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 7°C
US does not want war with Iran, continues diplomacy: Pompeo
In an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, Mike Pompeo said, “President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war.
WASHINGTON - While it is “unmistakable” that Iran was responsible for the attacks on two tankers last week, the United States does not want to go to war with Tehran, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
In an interview with “Fox News Sunday”, Pompeo said, “President Trump has done everything he can to avoid war.
We don’t want war.” But he added that Washington will guarantee free navigation through vital shipping areas. “The United States is going make sure that we take all the actions necessary, diplomatic and otherwise that achieve that outcome.”
Popular in World
-
Israel PM's wife convicted of misusing public funds5 hours ago
-
Saudi crown prince warns against 'exploiting' Khashoggi murder10 hours ago
-
Two dead after light planes collide mid-air in New Zealand5 hours ago
-
UK triple child killer David McGreavy released from prison after 46 years5 days ago
-
Heat wave hits Iraq and sparks begin to fly11 hours ago
-
'Run, OJ, Run': 25 years since the world's most famous police chase10 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.