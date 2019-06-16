Two AFP journalists beaten, detained in Central African Republic
Charles Bouessel, 28, and Florent Vergnes, 30, said they were held for more than six hours and questioned three times on Saturday after having been manhandled by members of the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB).
LIBREVILLE - Security forces in Central African Republic beat and detained two journalists working for French news wire Agence France-Presse (AFP) covering a banned opposition protest in the capital Bangui, the reporters said Sunday.
Charles Bouessel, 28, and Florent Vergnes, 30, said they were held for more than six hours and questioned three times on Saturday after having been manhandled by members of the Central Office for the Suppression of Banditry (OCRB).
The pair also had their equipment confiscated and a camera smashed up.
"The protest was going well, the (police) let us film and clearly saw that we were not part of the rally," Bouessel said Sunday.
"Then the protesters were quickly dispersed. Trucks carrying OCRB members arrived and we heard live bullets being fired", he added.
The reporters said they were prevented from leaving the area despite telling the security forces that they were accredited journalists allowed to work in CAR.
The OCRB "seemed furious that we were filming the scene and charged at us," Bouessel said.
"One of them grabbed my camera and smashed it on the ground. I put my hands up in the air but received a first slap to the head. My backpack was snatched from me and thrown to the ground. When I asked to get them back... I received more punches."
Vergnes, meanwhile, said he was "grabbed by the throat", slapped and "pistol-whipped in the back with a Kalashnikov".
Security forces also seized his bag, camera and mobile phone during the arrest.
"I had a nosebleed and my back and jaw hurt," he said, adding he saw a doctor in Bangui on Sunday.
Justice Minister Flavien Mbata said the two journalists had been arrested because they were present at a protest banned by the police.
"We demanded yesterday that they be released, which has happened," Mbata told AFP, adding further steps would be determined "once we have all the details".
Paris-based media rights campaigners Reporters Without Borders denounced the treatment of the journalists.
"This bad treatment must not go unpunished," it said on its Twitter account.
Popular in Africa
-
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster
-
Mnangagwa: Zim's local 'dollar' should be allowed to depreciate further
-
Drought forces Namibia to auction 1,000 wild animals
-
Islamic State says it killed 20 Nigerian soldiers -statement
-
Motsepe’s lawyers head to Botswana to address political meddling claims
-
Sudan's Bashir to appear in court on graft charge: prosecutor
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.