Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster
Wearing traditional white robes and turban, he was driven to the prosecutor’s office in Khartoum, Reuters witnesses said.
KHARTOUM - Sudan’s ex-president Omar al-Bashir was charged with corruption-related offences on Sunday, as he appeared in public for the first time since he was overthrown in April.
Wearing traditional white robes and turban, he was driven to the prosecutor’s office in Khartoum, Reuters witnesses said.
Looking much the same as prior to his ouster, he walked briskly from the vehicle into the building, smiling and speaking with the guards escorting him. Minutes later he walked out scowling after prosecutors read out the charges he faces.
“The prosecution ... accused him of ...possession of foreign currency, accepting gifts in an unofficial manner,” prosecutor Alaa al-Din Abdallah told reporters.
He said Bashir was given a chance to respond to the charges. His lawyers declined to answer reporters’ questions.
The military overthrew and detained Bashir on April 11 after 16 weeks of street protests against his 30-year rule. He was being held in prison in Khartoum North, across the Blue Nile from the capital’s center.
Popular in Africa
-
Mnangagwa: Zim's local 'dollar' should be allowed to depreciate further
-
Drought forces Namibia to auction 1,000 wild animals
-
Two AFP journalists beaten, detained in Central African Republic
-
Islamic State says it killed 20 Nigerian soldiers -statement
-
Sudan's Bashir to appear in court on graft charge: prosecutor
-
WHO panel decides not to declare international Ebola emergency
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.