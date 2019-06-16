View all in Latest
Sudan's Bashir charged on corruption in first public appearance since ouster

Wearing traditional white robes and turban, he was driven to the prosecutor’s office in Khartoum, Reuters witnesses said.

FILE: In this file photo taken on 14 March 2019, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a meeting with his new 20-member cabinet as they take oath at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum. Picture: AFP
FILE: In this file photo taken on 14 March 2019, Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir attends a meeting with his new 20-member cabinet as they take oath at the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

KHARTOUM - Sudan’s ex-president Omar al-Bashir was charged with corruption-related offences on Sunday, as he appeared in public for the first time since he was overthrown in April.

Wearing traditional white robes and turban, he was driven to the prosecutor’s office in Khartoum, Reuters witnesses said.

Looking much the same as prior to his ouster, he walked briskly from the vehicle into the building, smiling and speaking with the guards escorting him. Minutes later he walked out scowling after prosecutors read out the charges he faces.

“The prosecution ... accused him of ...possession of foreign currency, accepting gifts in an unofficial manner,” prosecutor Alaa al-Din Abdallah told reporters.

He said Bashir was given a chance to respond to the charges. His lawyers declined to answer reporters’ questions.

The military overthrew and detained Bashir on April 11 after 16 weeks of street protests against his 30-year rule. He was being held in prison in Khartoum North, across the Blue Nile from the capital’s center.

