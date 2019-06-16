Ramaphosa: Government committed to providing opportunities for youth

President Cyril Ramaphosa told young people that they are the voice of national conscience.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government is committed to providing as many opportunities as possible to young people to enable them to reach their potential.

He delivered this year's Youth Day address at the Peter Mokaba Cricket Club in Polokwane, Limpopo.

This year's Youth Month coincides with the commemoration of 25 years of freedom and democracy.

He said they remember those who were at the frontlines 43 years ago.

"These are young people of our country who were at the front end, who Were brave, who were courageous, who declared that they want to see their country free. And it is you the youth who have taken up the struggle of a new generation. The struggle for economic freedom, for access to land and also for education."