Malema: June 1976 struggle not only about Afrikaans, but to liberate the mindLocal
3 adults and baby injured in Kempton Park crashLocal
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AABusiness
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers national Youth Day keynote speech in PolokwaneLocal
Severe heat kills dozens in India's Bihar stateWorld
6 killed in car crash in LimpopoLocal
Ramaphosa: Government committed to providing opportunities for youthLocal
Ramaphosa: Government committed to providing opportunities for youth
President Cyril Ramaphosa told young people that they are the voice of national conscience.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said government is committed to providing as many opportunities as possible to young people to enable them to reach their potential.
He delivered this year's Youth Day address at the Peter Mokaba Cricket Club in Polokwane, Limpopo.
This year's Youth Month coincides with the commemoration of 25 years of freedom and democracy.
Ramaphosa told young people that they are the voice of national conscience.
He said they remember those who were at the frontlines 43 years ago.
"These are young people of our country who were at the front end, who Were brave, who were courageous, who declared that they want to see their country free. And it is you the youth who have taken up the struggle of a new generation. The struggle for economic freedom, for access to land and also for education."
Timeline
-
Malema: June 1976 struggle not only about Afrikaans, but to liberate the mind28 minutes ago
-
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers national Youth Day keynote speech in Polokwaneone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa expected to deliver Youth Day speech in Polokwane3 hours ago
-
Political parties in Gauteng to commemorate Youth Day in Soweto7 hours ago
Popular in Local
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayorone day ago
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 20199 hours ago
-
Motsoaledi: ‘Govt working to fast-track bill on illegal border crossings’6 hours ago
-
6 killed in car crash in Limpopo2 hours ago
-
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AAone hour ago
-
Ramaphosa expected to deliver Youth Day speech in Polokwane3 hours ago
