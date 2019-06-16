Ramaphosa expected to deliver Youth Day speech in Polokwane
Ramaphosa says because this year's commemoration coincides with 25 years of freedom it takes place under the theme “25 years of democracy: a celebration of youth activism”.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver a keynote address at the Peter Mokaba Cricket Club in Polokwane this morning.
Ramaphosa will deliver his address at the Nation Youth Day event, supported by his deputy David Mabuza and ministers Nathi Mthethwa, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha.
He says while June has been declared youth month, it is also a time to reflect on the progress made and address the challenges identified in order to drive the youth development agenda in South Africa.
He says the theme seeks to encourage young people to join the ranks of active and responsible citizens by participating in democratic processes.
Upon arrival, Ramaphosa will start by engaging with the youth in development and career expo hosted by the NYDA at the same venue.
Afterwards, he is expected to take the stand at around 11:45.
