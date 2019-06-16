Pope urges restraint in Gulf after tanker attacks

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
Go

Pope urges restraint in Gulf after tanker attacks

Pope Francis, during a visit to a city in central Italy that was severely damaged by a string of earthquakes in 2016, said he was worried by the ramifications of the attacks.

FILE: Pope Francis. Picture: @vaticannews/Facebook.com.
FILE: Pope Francis. Picture: @vaticannews/Facebook.com.
one hour ago

CAMERINO - Pope Francis called for restraint and a lowering of tensions in the Middle East on Sunday following attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman that have raised fears of a broader confrontation in the region.

Francis, during a visit to a city in central Italy that was severely damaged by a string of earthquakes in 2016, said he was worried by the ramifications of the attacks.

“I invite everyone to use the instruments of diplomacy to resolve the complex problems of the conflicts in the Middle East,” he said.

“I renew a heartfelt appeal to the international community to make every possible effort to favour dialogue and peace,” he said after saying a Mass for several thousand people.

Washington, already embroiled in a standoff with Iran over its nuclear program, has blamed Tehran for the attacks. Iran has denied any involvement.

During his one-day visit to Camerino, a university city in Italy’s central Marche region, Francis wore a white fire fighter’s helmet as he visited the cathedral, which was severely damaged in the quake.

He prayed before a statue of the Madonna whose face was cut in half by falling debris and also visited several families living in temporary, pre-fabricated housing and entered the city’s “red zone,” which is off-limits because of the risk of more collapses.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA