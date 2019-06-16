Political parties in Gauteng to commemorate Youth Day in Soweto

The 43rd anniversary of the 1976 massacre will be commemorated here in Gauteng by the two main political parties in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – Political parties in Gauteng will commemorate Youth Day in Soweto on Sunday.

African National Congress (ANC) Gauteng chairperson and provincial Premier David Makhura will be at Morris Isaacson High School in Jabavu while the Democratic Alliance (DA) will start the day in Phefeni.

The government event led by Makhura will kick off the commemorations with a 4-kilometer walk to where the 1976 march began at the Morris Isaacson.

Makhura’s entourage will later be joined by Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba for a wreath-laying ceremony at the memorial site of the first known victim of the 76-uprising Hector Pieterson in Orlando West.

At the same time, the DA youth leader in Gauteng Luyolo Mphithi will begin the celebrations at the Phefeni Train Station and head to where the main event expected is expected to take place at the Hector Memorial Site.

Mphithi will be joined by the provincial caucus chairperson and a member of the Gauteng Legislature Magashule Gana.

The month of June has been declared Youth Month and it is a period set aside to pay tribute to the youth of 1976 for their activism. #YouthDay pic.twitter.com/Dciv14nuy9 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2019