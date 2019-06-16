Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AA
The association said it expects petrol to decrease by 90c per litre, while diesel and illuminating paraffin could go down by 70c and 62c respectively.
CAPE TOWN - The Automobile Association (AA) said it's confident that motorists will be treated to a petrol price drop next month.
AA Spokesperson Layton Beard says these decreases are due to retreating oil prices.
But with two weeks still remaining in the month of June, he's warned a lot can still change.
"If the rand holds where it is at the moment or it strengthens and the international oil prices remain or get better, then obviously the outlook will be better going into July. We are confident we will have a decrease."
Beard says the Association hopes to see more certainty in economic policy as it affects the strength of the rand which in turn affects the petrol price.
