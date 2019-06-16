View all in Latest
NYDA calls for economic inclusion as youth mark 1976 students massacre

The comments come as South African marks 43 years since young people protested in Soweto against Afrikaans being used as a primary medium of instruction in schools.

National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) logo. Picture: NYDA RSA Facebook
47 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) says while the country was able to secure freedom through the works of the youth of 1976, today's young people are yet to reap the fruits of their labour.

The comments come as South African marks 43 years since young people protested in Soweto against Afrikaans being used as a primary medium of instruction in schools.

Several commemorative events are being held to commemorate the day.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura will be at Morris Isaacson High School in Jabavu while the da will start the day in Phefeni.

The NYDA's Sifiso Mtsweni says, “I think one thing we all agree about as young people is that we want education and skills development. But most importantly, we want economic development.

“We’ve seen over the last few years with the Fees Must Fall Movement putting the spotlight on the issues of education and we’ve seen young people organising themselves to want to achieve this goal.”

We are here to pay respect to the class of 1976

Posted by Vuyo Mhaga on Sunday, 16 June 2019

