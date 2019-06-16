NYDA calls for economic inclusion as youth mark 1976 students massacre
The comments come as South African marks 43 years since young people protested in Soweto against Afrikaans being used as a primary medium of instruction in schools.
JOHANNESBURG – The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) says while the country was able to secure freedom through the works of the youth of 1976, today's young people are yet to reap the fruits of their labour.
Several commemorative events are being held to commemorate the day.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura will be at Morris Isaacson High School in Jabavu while the da will start the day in Phefeni.
The NYDA's Sifiso Mtsweni says, “I think one thing we all agree about as young people is that we want education and skills development. But most importantly, we want economic development.
“We’ve seen over the last few years with the Fees Must Fall Movement putting the spotlight on the issues of education and we’ve seen young people organising themselves to want to achieve this goal.”
WATCH: Mtsweni speaks on the 10th year anniversary of the establishment of National Youth Development Agency (NYDA). He also speaks to the milestones the state agency has been able to achieve. #YouthDay2019 #YouthDay #YearOfTheYouth #YouthMonth2019 pic.twitter.com/lVlkyRnbbW— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) June 16, 2019
We are here to pay respect to the class of 1976Posted by Vuyo Mhaga on Sunday, 16 June 2019
The 2019 National #YouthDay event is today celebrated at Polokwane Cricket Club in Limpopo. NYDA will be celebrating 10 years since establishment in 2009.#YouthMonth2019 #NYDATurns10 #YearOfTheYouth pic.twitter.com/XqMvsbHMjD— NYDARSA (@NYDARSA) June 16, 2019
#YouthDay— NYDARSA (@NYDARSA) June 16, 2019
NYDA assisted Shoni Mathivha from Louis Trichardt in Limpopo with a Grant Funding for her beverages company, MrsMAT Projects and Services.
She has today brought her products with at the Polokwane Cricket Club.#YearOfTheYouth #YouthMonth2019 pic.twitter.com/sgWayuJWo3
