Makhura urges youth to voice their concerns

Makhura was speaking in Orlando at the Hector Pieterson during the commemorations of the 1976 youth uprising in Soweto.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhuru has issued an appeal to young people in the country and says they should be upfront with the government and voice their concerns about what they want.

“I want to say when you speak, we’ll hear you, but you must speak nonetheless.”

Makhuru told the young people that his government is willing to address their concerns to make Gauteng work better.

He, along with the Pieterson family, laid a wreath at the Hector Memorial Site.

Makhura will later go to the young expo at Nasrec to engage the youth in that region.

