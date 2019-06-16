Makhura urges youth to voice their concerns
Makhura was speaking in Orlando at the Hector Pieterson during the commemorations of the 1976 youth uprising in Soweto.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhuru has issued an appeal to young people in the country and says they should be upfront with the government and voice their concerns about what they want.
“I want to say when you speak, we’ll hear you, but you must speak nonetheless.”
Makhuru told the young people that his government is willing to address their concerns to make Gauteng work better.
He, along with the Pieterson family, laid a wreath at the Hector Memorial Site.
Makhura will later go to the young expo at Nasrec to engage the youth in that region.
#June16 Gauteng Premier David Makhura And Education MEC Panyaza Lesufu ahead of their engagement with the youth at Nasrec Young expo pic.twitter.com/4BhMm63dNw— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2019
#june16. Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Education MEC Pantsu’s Lusufi leading a four km walk to commemorate June 16.EN pic.twitter.com/Efg2rTjbgK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 16, 2019
#YouthDay We are here bright and early, remembering the fateful day when the youth of 1976 bravely stood against the apartheid government which changed the socio-political landscape in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/nLmYXTSQmO— GautengGov (@GautengProvince) June 16, 2019
Happy #YouthDay to you all particularly young people. Let this day set us on a 7 year journey of shared prosperity, unity and peace #YouthMonth2019 #YouthMonth pic.twitter.com/JRchIyicli— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) June 16, 2019
This year’s Youth Month coincides with the commemoration of 25 years of Freedom and Democracy and it takes place under the theme “25 Years of Democracy: A Celebration of Youth Activism”. #YouthDay pic.twitter.com/vLLb69pmlp— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) June 16, 2019
