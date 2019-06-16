Makhura urges youth to voice their concerns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
Go

Makhura urges youth to voice their concerns

Makhura was speaking in Orlando at the Hector Pieterson during the commemorations of the 1976 youth uprising in Soweto.

Gauteng Premier David Makhuru and his leadership has issued an appeal to young people in the country and says they should be upfront with the government and voice their concerns about what they want. Picture: @GautengProvince.
Gauteng Premier David Makhuru and his leadership has issued an appeal to young people in the country and says they should be upfront with the government and voice their concerns about what they want. Picture: @GautengProvince.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhuru has issued an appeal to young people in the country and says they should be upfront with the government and voice their concerns about what they want.

Makhura was speaking in Orlando at the Hector Pieterson during the commemorations of the 1976 youth uprising in Soweto.

“I want to say when you speak, we’ll hear you, but you must speak nonetheless.”

Makhuru told the young people that his government is willing to address their concerns to make Gauteng work better.

He, along with the Pieterson family, laid a wreath at the Hector Memorial Site.

Makhura will later go to the young expo at Nasrec to engage the youth in that region.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA