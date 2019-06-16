View all in Latest
Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane challenged government and his own party to contribute to the upliftment of young people.

FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is concerned about the integrity of the elections. He was addressing DA supporters in Durban ahead of election day on 8 May. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says his party is concerned about the integrity of the elections. He was addressing DA supporters in Durban ahead of election day on 8 May. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
20 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - As the country commemorated Youth Day on Sunday, political parties have used their messages to highlight some of the socio-economic issues plaguing today's young people.

Unemployment was a common theme during commemorations today.

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane challenged government and his own party to contribute to the upliftment of young people.

"It's really becoming something that is an urgent battle and I am calling upon all South Africans that let's not make this day another calendar day, let's actually make tangible plans for young people and I will challenge even our own DA governments to say let's open those youth centres so that young people are able to start their own businesses."

