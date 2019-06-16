Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth

Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane challenged government and his own party to contribute to the upliftment of young people.

CAPE TOWN - As the country commemorated Youth Day on Sunday, political parties have used their messages to highlight some of the socio-economic issues plaguing today's young people.

Unemployment was a common theme during commemorations today.

"It's really becoming something that is an urgent battle and I am calling upon all South Africans that let's not make this day another calendar day, let's actually make tangible plans for young people and I will challenge even our own DA governments to say let's open those youth centres so that young people are able to start their own businesses."