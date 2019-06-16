Maimane challenges government to contribute to upliftment of youth
Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane challenged government and his own party to contribute to the upliftment of young people.
CAPE TOWN - As the country commemorated Youth Day on Sunday, political parties have used their messages to highlight some of the socio-economic issues plaguing today's young people.
Unemployment was a common theme during commemorations today.
"It's really becoming something that is an urgent battle and I am calling upon all South Africans that let's not make this day another calendar day, let's actually make tangible plans for young people and I will challenge even our own DA governments to say let's open those youth centres so that young people are able to start their own businesses."
This year as we reflect and observe #YouthDay, the 43rd anniversary of the 1976 Soweto Uprising let us break down the barriers that keep young people locked out of jobs and quality education.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 16, 2019
Let us fight to ensure that young people have a prosperous future in South Africa. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/bJIwZRMSmo
