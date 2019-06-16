June 16 activist: Mbuyisa Makhubo should be remembered as a selfless hero

Mbuyisa Makhubo is the young man seen carrying a dying Hector Pietersen in the Sam Nzima photograph that made international headlines on June 16 1976.

SOWETO - One of the activists of the 1976 Soweto uprisings, Oupa Moloto, says Mbuyisa Makhubo should be remembered as a selfless hero.

Moloto was speaking earlier on Sunday during the Youth Day commemorations in Orlando, Soweto.

Moloto took part in the peaceful march which saw apartheid security forces kill hundreds of school children. He said he saw it all and was lucky to survive.

He said Makhubo should not be forgotten for the important role he played during the struggle.