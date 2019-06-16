June 16 activist: Mbuyisa Makhubo should be remembered as a selfless hero

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 12°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • -1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
Go

June 16 activist: Mbuyisa Makhubo should be remembered as a selfless hero

Mbuyisa Makhubo is the young man seen carrying a dying Hector Pietersen in the Sam Nzima photograph that made international headlines on June 16 1976.

The iconic photograph taken of Hector Pieterson, who was killed during the Soweto uprising in 1976, displayed at the Hector Pieterson museum in Soweto. Picture: Reinart Toerien
The iconic photograph taken of Hector Pieterson, who was killed during the Soweto uprising in 1976, displayed at the Hector Pieterson museum in Soweto. Picture: Reinart Toerien
one hour ago

SOWETO - One of the activists of the 1976 Soweto uprisings, Oupa Moloto, says Mbuyisa Makhubo should be remembered as a selfless hero.

Makhubo is the young man seen carrying a dying Hector Pieterson in the Sam Nzima photograph that made international headlines on June 16 1976.

Moloto was speaking earlier on Sunday during the Youth Day commemorations in Orlando, Soweto.

Moloto took part in the peaceful march which saw apartheid security forces kill hundreds of school children. He said he saw it all and was lucky to survive.

He said Makhubo should not be forgotten for the important role he played during the struggle.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA