Islamic State says it killed 20 Nigerian soldiers -statement
The assault, which raised questions about government claims to have almost defeated the insurgents, took place in the town of Kareto on Wednesday.
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria – Islamic State’s West African branch claimed responsibility for an attack on a Nigerian army base in northeastern Borno state and said its fighters had killed 20 soldiers.
The assault, which raised questions about government claims to have almost defeated the insurgents, took place in the town of Kareto on Wednesday.
The barracks were burnt and a tank destroyed, Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) said in a statement published on the SITE Intelligence website.
Security sources had said earlier that the base, home to the from the Nigerian Army’s 158th Battalion and 130 km from the state capital Maiduguri, had been overrun and the commander killed.
After the assault, the militants left Kareto, but remained in the area, the sources said.
The Nigerian Army did not respond to requests for comment.
Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA), which split from Nigerian Islamist group Boko Haram in 2016, has carried out a number of attacks in the northeast over the last few months, including on military bases.
The government has said the Boko Haram insurgency, and the rival Islamic State West Africa Province group, are on their last legs. But sustained efforts to eradicate the militants have failed and the military continues to suffer heavy losses.
The insurgency has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced millions of civilians in affected areas.
President Muhammadu Buhari, in his second-term inaugural speech on Wednesday, said the government providing more support for the security forces in terms of money and equipment.
The insurgency has killed more than 30,000 people and displaced millions of civilians in affected areas.
Popular in Africa
-
Sudan's Bashir to appear in court on graft charge: prosecutor
-
Mnangagwa: Zim's local 'dollar' should be allowed to depreciate further
-
Drought forces Namibia to auction 1,000 wild animals
-
Lesotho High Court endorses motion of no confidence against PM Thabane
-
Ignore advert about cheap commodities, Zim central bank tells citizens
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediator
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.