Gang rape suspect castrated and killed in mob justice attack
Two girls were allegedly raped by three men at an informal settlement in Ivory Park on Saturday night.
JOHANNESBURG - A man suspected of being part of a group of men who raped two teenage girls has been castrated and killed by a mob.
The two girls were allegedly raped by three men at an informal settlement in Ivory Park on Saturday night.
It's understood they were walking to Lindokuhle informal settlement when they were confronted by suspects armed with a knife and a firearm.
The men then raped them repeatedly. A member of the public who saw the incident alerted the community who came out and confronted the rapists. Two of the suspects managed to escape, while the other was caught and allegedly killed by members of the community at the scene.
A murder case has been opened for a victim of mob justice but no one has been arrested. Police are also following leads to arrest the two other rape suspects who escaped and have warned members of the community against taking law into their own hands.
In an unrelated rape incident in Ratanda near Heidelberg, four girls aged between 13 and 17 were raped after attending a night vigil when they were attacked by three unknown men armed with knives who raped all of them.
The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has tasked members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit to work around the clock and arrest the suspects.
Popular in Local
-
Malema: June 1976 struggle not only about Afrikaans, but to liberate the mind
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayor
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 15 June 2019
-
Motsoaledi: ‘Govt working to fast-track bill on illegal border crossings’
-
Petrol price drop of 90c per litre expected in July - AA
-
3 adults and baby injured in Kempton Park crash
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.