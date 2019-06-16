View all in Latest
Gang rape suspect castrated and killed in mob justice attack

Two girls were allegedly raped by three men at an informal settlement in Ivory Park on Saturday night.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A man suspected of being part of a group of men who raped two teenage girls has been castrated and killed by a mob.

The two girls were allegedly raped by three men at an informal settlement in Ivory Park on Saturday night.

It's understood they were walking to Lindokuhle informal settlement when they were confronted by suspects armed with a knife and a firearm.

The men then raped them repeatedly. A member of the public who saw the incident alerted the community who came out and confronted the rapists. Two of the suspects managed to escape, while the other was caught and allegedly killed by members of the community at the scene.

A murder case has been opened for a victim of mob justice but no one has been arrested. Police are also following leads to arrest the two other rape suspects who escaped and have warned members of the community against taking law into their own hands.

In an unrelated rape incident in Ratanda near Heidelberg, four girls aged between 13 and 17 were raped after attending a night vigil when they were attacked by three unknown men armed with knives who raped all of them.

The Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela has tasked members of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit to work around the clock and arrest the suspects.

