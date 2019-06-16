6 killed in car crash in Limpopo

Officials says two vehicles collided head-on on the R81 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG – Limpopo police are investigating the cause of a crash that left six people dead

It’s understood one of the cars immediately caught fire.

Limpopo police spokesperson Moatshe Ngoepe says, “One of them caught fire, burning to ashes with the occupants inside. At this stage, it’s still not clear what might have caused the accident but our own officers are on the scene to establish that.”