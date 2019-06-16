3 adults and baby injured in Kempton Park crash

Ramaphosa: Government committed to providing opportunities for youth
Local
Paramedics responded to reports from the scene on Saturday afternoon after a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a head-on collision.
JOHANNESBURG - A collision on Dann Road in Birchleigh, Kempton Park has left four people, including three adults and a baby, injured.
Paramedics responded to reports from the scene on Saturday afternoon after a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a head-on collision.
Two adult males, an adult female and the baby sustained moderate injuries.
The patients were all treated on scene and once stabilised, were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.