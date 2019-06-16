View all in Latest
3 adults and baby injured in Kempton Park crash

Paramedics responded to reports from the scene on Saturday afternoon after a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a head-on collision.

Three adults and a baby were injured in a crash on 15 June. Picture: Arrive Alive.
Three adults and a baby were injured in a crash on 15 June. Picture: Arrive Alive.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - A collision on Dann Road in Birchleigh, Kempton Park has left four people, including three adults and a baby, injured.

Paramedics responded to reports from the scene on Saturday afternoon after a light motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle were involved in a head-on collision.

Two adult males, an adult female and the baby sustained moderate injuries.

The patients were all treated on scene and once stabilised, were transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

