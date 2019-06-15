Yeoville residents call on Cele to prioritise crime and drug dealing

They are hosting crime imbizo in their area following rising tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

JOHANNESBURG – Residents of Yeoville have gathered at the Recreational Centre in anticipation for police minister Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s arrival.

They are hosting crime imbizo in their area following rising tensions between locals and foreign nationals.

Yeoville residents have high expectations about Cele’s visit.

The area has been subjected to violence between South Africans and foreign nationals earlier this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa promised his government would address the situation after 8th May general elections.

Residents say that time has now come.

“We want him to come and talk about crime and drugs in the area. There’s a house here that’s full of foreign nations and they wreak havoc, they mug even elderly people of their pension money. We want the police to intervene.”

The official programme is expected to get underway soon.