'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayor

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayor

Cape Town executive mayor Dan Plato said the City of Cape Town is not guilty of unnecessary and wasteful spending.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and his new mayoral committee on 11 November 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato and his new mayoral committee on 11 November 2018. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
6 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - National government must take a look at its own expenditures before seeking to regulate the spending of local municipalities.

So said Cape Town executive mayor Dan Plato in response to National Treasury's municipal cost containment regulations which come into force next month.

According to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni "The regulations aim to promote better governance and management of finances by municipalities. This is in line with the spirit of the MFMA and other applicable regulations, which require that managers must manage but also be held accountable."

Mboweni wants to clamp down on wasteful expenditure.

But Plato says the national government must make sure it's keeping its own side of the street clean.

"I think national should begin to look at themselves as well and what is going on with regard to their expensive trips and expensive vehicles."

Plato said the City of Cape Town is not guilty of unnecessary and wasteful spending.

"We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus, we drive around in ordinary motor vehicles costing much, much less than that - Toyota Corollas and so on. Even the Premier travels economy class and mayor committee members also."

Listen to the audio below for more.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA