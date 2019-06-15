WC Hawks making inroads with bank card fraud

A 33-year-old suspect is set to appear in the Bellville Magistrates Court, in Cape Town later this month after he was found in possession of cloned bank cards.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks in the Western Cape said they're making inroads in dealing with bank card fraud.

The alleged fraudster bought items of around R31,000 at a shopping centre last Saturday.

In a separate incident, two other suspects were arrested at the Cape Town International Airport after cloned bank cards and an undisclosed amount of money had been seized from them.

"Dumisani Nsondo, who is a 29-year-old suspect, also appeared at the Bellville Magistrate's Court. He was arrested by the Hawks banking investigating team after he allegedly colluded with an accomplice at a chain store," said Western Cape Hawk’s Captain Philani Nkwalase.