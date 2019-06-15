View all in Latest
'Under 18s can't be in shebeens' - Cele to Yeoville community on fighting crime

Residents in the area raised concerns about police failing them and being corrupt.

Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses the Yeoville community on 15 June. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
Police Minister Bheki Cele addresses the Yeoville community on 15 June. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN.
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - After hearing residents complain about inadequate policing in Yeoville, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Saps will do better.

However, to achieve that, Cele said they need the community of the troubled area to assist them by not abetting criminals.

Residents in the area raised concerns about police failing them and being corrupt.

Cele said he's working in making sure that Yeoville is not a crime hub.

"If you're an owner of a shebeen, it's your responsibility to make sure that under 18s can't be in shebeens. You are not complying and we will hit you hard."

Cele made bold promises that he will ensure he roots out corruption in the police service.

He said he will work out a plan and come back to Yeoville to implement it.

