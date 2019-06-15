'Under 18s can't be in shebeens' - Cele to Yeoville community on fighting crime
Residents in the area raised concerns about police failing them and being corrupt.
JOHANNESBURG - After hearing residents complain about inadequate policing in Yeoville, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the Saps will do better.
However, to achieve that, Cele said they need the community of the troubled area to assist them by not abetting criminals.
Cele said he's working in making sure that Yeoville is not a crime hub.
"If you're an owner of a shebeen, it's your responsibility to make sure that under 18s can't be in shebeens. You are not complying and we will hit you hard."
#Yeoville ministers Bheki Cele and Aaron Motsoaledi are in Yeoville hearing residents concerns about crime and violence between locals are foreign nationals. BD pic.twitter.com/jm5Ma2zYGR— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 15, 2019
Cele made bold promises that he will ensure he roots out corruption in the police service.
He said he will work out a plan and come back to Yeoville to implement it.
