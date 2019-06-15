Truck driver petrol bombed on N1 succumbs to injuries

Bernard Groenewald had pulled over along the N1 near Touws River in the Western Cape in the early hours of 2 June when a petrol bomb was thrown into his vehicle.

CAPE TOWN - A truck driver who sustained injuries in an arson attack earlier this month has died.

He died in hospital on Friday night.

Doreen van Rooyen, a representative from a lobby group for South African truckers, explained that as Groenewald tried to jump out of his truck to escape, he broke his ankle and couldn't flee the scene. While he was on the ground, he was attacked with another petrol bomb.

Van Rooyen said over 1,000 trucks have been targeted over the past year.

"It's just getting worse and worse. Since the beginning of the year, it has been 1,300 that have been burnt."

No arrests have been made yet. An inter-ministerial team has been set up to probe the motive behind the spike in attacks across the country.