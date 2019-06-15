Stimpel details how SAA under Myeni victimised ethical staff
Stimpel was suspended for blowing the whistle on a questionable financial services contract with BNP Capital which would have cost SAA over R200-million or services it did not need.
PRETORIA – Former South African Airways (SAA) group Treasurer has revealed how anyone who questioned board decisions under the leadership of Dudu Myeni was summarily suspended and had fabricated charges levelled against them before being worked out of the system.
This was the evidence of Cynthia Stimpel at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.
Stimpel was suspended for blowing the whistle on a questionable financial services contract with BNP Capital which would have cost SAA over R200-million or services it did not need.
She was suspended for several months and after numerous postponements of her CCMA hearing, she reached a settlement and left the organisation.
Stimpel says she herself was the victim of a method used to rid the organization of anyone who criticised the board or certain executives.
“You were immediately suspended; your charges were not given time and only after your charges were made up and then we were given your charges.”
Stimpel says she was not alone.
“At the time I was suspended there was at least four other people that were suspended during my time. Some people were tasked to get rid of people in their departments or find issues against them and suspend them.”
Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo remarked that this was a trend he’d observed from other witnesses who have testified at the commission.
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa meets with Reserve Bank board over new appointments
-
Former credit controller gets 5 years for R1mln fraud
-
Unions warn auto and mining industries of possible strike action
-
Amcu: We spent R3m on legal action against Lonmin over Sibanye takeover
-
George’s dismissal case now in hands of CCMA
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next month
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.