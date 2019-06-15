View all in Latest
Stimpel details how SAA under Myeni victimised ethical staff

Stimpel was suspended for blowing the whistle on a questionable financial services contract with BNP Capital which would have cost SAA over R200-million or services it did not need.

South African Airways fleet. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN
South African Airways fleet. Picture: Taurai Maduna/EWN
31 minutes ago

PRETORIA – Former South African Airways (SAA) group Treasurer has revealed how anyone who questioned board decisions under the leadership of Dudu Myeni was summarily suspended and had fabricated charges levelled against them before being worked out of the system.

This was the evidence of Cynthia Stimpel at the state capture commission of inquiry on Friday.

Stimpel was suspended for blowing the whistle on a questionable financial services contract with BNP Capital which would have cost SAA over R200-million or services it did not need.

She was suspended for several months and after numerous postponements of her CCMA hearing, she reached a settlement and left the organisation.

Stimpel says she herself was the victim of a method used to rid the organization of anyone who criticised the board or certain executives.

“You were immediately suspended; your charges were not given time and only after your charges were made up and then we were given your charges.”

Stimpel says she was not alone.

“At the time I was suspended there was at least four other people that were suspended during my time. Some people were tasked to get rid of people in their departments or find issues against them and suspend them.”

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo remarked that this was a trend he’d observed from other witnesses who have testified at the commission.

