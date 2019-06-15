Sharks steal the show at Newlands

-
Paris's Notre-Dame holds first mass since devastating blazeWorld
-
Rivals for British PM take aim at JohnsonWorld
-
ANC in Parliament confident in replacement MPsPolitics
-
WC Hawks making inroads with bank card fraudLocal
-
Man arrested for killing metre taxi driver in ECLocal
-
'Under 18s can't be in shebeens' - Cele to Yeoville community on fighting crimeLocal
-
ANC in Parliament confident in replacement MPsPolitics
-
WC Hawks making inroads with bank card fraudLocal
-
Man arrested for killing metre taxi driver in ECLocal
-
'Under 18s can't be in shebeens' - Cele to Yeoville community on fighting crimeLocal
-
Gunned down CT boy buried on what would've been 13th birthdayLocal
-
Circumstances around deadly Limpopo bus crash not yet knownLocal
Popular Topics
-
'We do not drive around in BMWs costing R700,000-plus' - CT mayorPolitics
-
Committee to look into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will sit next monthPolitics
-
MPs to get 88 free single-flight journeys a year as part of their perksPolitics
-
DA opens criminal case against Dlamini over Sassa sagaPolitics
-
Masina: New Ekurhuleni mayoral committee to accelerate service deliveryPolitics
-
DA's request for inquiry into Mkhwebane's fitness referred to justice committeePolitics
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: SA has lost the moral high ground as a mediatorOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Banyana Banyana don't get the support they deserveOpinion
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: President Ramaphosa, the honeymoon is overOpinion
-
FIKILE-NTSIKELELO MOYA: There are more pressing issues than the SARB's mandateLocal
-
JEAN-JACQUES CORNISH: Sudanese enthusiastic as negotiations resumeAfrica
Popular Topics
-
Unions warn auto and mining industries of possible strike actionLocal
-
Amcu: We spent R3m on legal action against Lonmin over Sibanye takeoverLocal
-
Ramaphosa meets with Reserve Bank board over new appointmentsLocal
-
Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three monthsWorld
-
Sacked Fedusa boss Dennis George appealing ‘unfair’ dismissalLocal
-
'It's time to share the profits' - Amcu to mining bossesBusiness
-
OJ Simpson makes Twitter debut, says he wants to get evenLifestyle
-
Sneak peek: A magic ice festivalLifestyle
-
Cardi B claims she's done with surgeryLifestyle
-
Nipsey Hussle to be honoured with posthumous Humanitarian AwardLifestyle
-
Cuba Gooding Jr. charged with forcible touchingLifestyle
-
Robbie Williams becomes co-owner of Liverpool Media AcademyLifestyle
-
Nasa renames street for 'hidden' black women mathematiciansWorld
-
'Bohemian Rhapsody' director Bryan Singer to pay $150k to rape accuserLifestyle
-
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to turn himself in after groping allegation - NBCLifestyle
-
Sharks steal the show at NewlandsSport
-
South Africa keep Afghanistan in check in Cricket World CupSport
-
Argentina impressed by Messi's desire to end trophy heartacheSport
-
Coutinho brace helps Brazil forget Neymar in winning Copa startSport
-
Ronaldo served with papers in US rape lawsuitWorld
-
Morocco race invite 'too late' for Caster Semenya – agentSport
Popular Topics
-
South Africa keep Afghanistan in check in Cricket World CupSport
-
This is the biggest challenge of my leadership - Faf du PlessisSport
-
ANALYSIS: Rassie van der Dussen’s keeping coolSport
-
England unleash Archer against West IndiesSport
-
DANIEL GALLAN: Why cricket suffers when stuck behind a paywallOpinion
-
Proteas top order must step up to keep SA’s World Cup hopes aliveSport
Popular Topics
Sneak peek: A magic ice festival
-
Marriage fraud victim gets her identity backLocal
-
'I’m here to face the consequences of my actions' - Adam CatzavelosLocal
-
Hong Kong extradition protests bring city to a standstillWorld
-
Cruelty-free circus swaps real animals for hologramsLifestyle
-
Watch him jump! On the couch with U-18 high jump world champ Breyton PooleLocal
-
'I am mad' - Mothers of children who died from rat poison want arrestsLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: I don’t drink, I’m epilepticLocal
-
Bathabile Dlamini: ANC is not ready for a woman presidentLocal
-
EXCLUSIVE: Bathabile Dlamini says Sassa criticism felt like rapeLocal
-
CARTOON: Weather for DucksSport
-
CARTOON: Who Made Ace the Minister of finANCe?Business
-
CARTOON: Having The Proteas Over for BreakfastSport
-
CARTOON: #Uyajola99 - The Political EpisodePolitics
-
CARTOON: Breaking Dawn?Politics
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Clean SweepPolitics
-
CARTOON: Justice Delayed...Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to clean up the CabinetPolitics
-
CARTOON: The Smallanyana PartiesPolitics
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 4°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 4°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Mon
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 1°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Mon
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 28°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Mon
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 4°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Tue
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Thu
- 18°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 16°C
- 0°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 1°C
- Mon
- 18°C
- 0°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 2°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 3°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 5°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Mon
- 21°C
- 4°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 4°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 7°C
- Mon
- 19°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
Sharks steal the show at Newlands
The KZN side scored in extra time and secured a place in the Super Rugby play-offs next week.
CAPE TOWN - The Sharks came behind and edge the Stormers 12-9 at Newlands on Saturday.
The KZN side scored in extra time and secured a place in the Super Rugby play-offs next week.
Stormers hooker Bongi Mbonambi was given a yellow card for a hand-off that was ruled to be dangerous just before the half time break.
Both teams went to half time with not much to show in the knock-out battle - with Sharks leading 5-3.
After the break, the Stormers took an early 6-5 lead as Josh Stander kicked another penalty following a dangerous tackle on JJ Engelbrecht.
With just less than five minutes left - the Stormers won a penalty and Jean-Luc du Plessis kicks it over to take lead out to 9-5.
In the dying moments of the game, an excellent final stitch effort by Sharks saw centre Lukhanyo Am finish a brilliant team try.
Popular in Sport
-
South Africa keep Afghanistan in check in Cricket World Cup2 hours ago
-
Ronaldo served with papers in US rape lawsuit13 hours ago
-
Argentina impressed by Messi's desire to end trophy heartache10 hours ago
-
Coutinho brace helps Brazil forget Neymar in winning Copa start13 hours ago
-
Stuart Baxter names final Bafana Bafana Afcon squad6 days ago
-
Swiss court rejects IAAF request to reimpose testosterone rules against Casterone day ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.