Sharks steal the show at Newlands

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Sharks steal the show at Newlands

The KZN side scored in extra time and secured a place in the Super Rugby play-offs next week.

Sharks vs Stormers on 15 June 2019. Picture: @TheSharks/Twitter.
Sharks vs Stormers on 15 June 2019. Picture: @TheSharks/Twitter.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks came behind and edge the Stormers 12-9 at Newlands on Saturday.

The KZN side scored in extra time and secured a place in the Super Rugby play-offs next week.

Stormers hooker Bongi Mbonambi was given a yellow card for a hand-off that was ruled to be dangerous just before the half time break.

Both teams went to half time with not much to show in the knock-out battle - with Sharks leading 5-3.

After the break, the Stormers took an early 6-5 lead as Josh Stander kicked another penalty following a dangerous tackle on JJ Engelbrecht.

With just less than five minutes left - the Stormers won a penalty and Jean-Luc du Plessis kicks it over to take lead out to 9-5.

In the dying moments of the game, an excellent final stitch effort by Sharks saw centre Lukhanyo Am finish a brilliant team try.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA