Sharks steal the show at Newlands

The KZN side scored in extra time and secured a place in the Super Rugby play-offs next week.

CAPE TOWN - The Sharks came behind and edge the Stormers 12-9 at Newlands on Saturday.

The KZN side scored in extra time and secured a place in the Super Rugby play-offs next week.

Stormers hooker Bongi Mbonambi was given a yellow card for a hand-off that was ruled to be dangerous just before the half time break.

Both teams went to half time with not much to show in the knock-out battle - with Sharks leading 5-3.

After the break, the Stormers took an early 6-5 lead as Josh Stander kicked another penalty following a dangerous tackle on JJ Engelbrecht.

With just less than five minutes left - the Stormers won a penalty and Jean-Luc du Plessis kicks it over to take lead out to 9-5.

In the dying moments of the game, an excellent final stitch effort by Sharks saw centre Lukhanyo Am finish a brilliant team try.