Phalatse wants heads to roll over Sowetan clinic hostage incident

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in CWC19
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 0°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 1°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 0°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
Go

Phalatse wants heads to roll over Sowetan clinic hostage incident

It's understood that two patients entered the facility in Soweto after operational hours and demanded to be treated.

FILE: Johannesburg health MMC Mpho Phalatse outside Sophiatown police station on 12 June. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
FILE: Johannesburg health MMC Mpho Phalatse outside Sophiatown police station on 12 June. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg's Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse wants heads to roll following a reported hostage incident at the Protea South Clinic.

It's understood that two patients entered the facility in Soweto after operational hours and demanded to be treated.

When workers at the institution referred the patients to the Chiawelo clinic in the area, the patients held the employees hostage.

Staff members were forced to treat the patients while calls were secretly made to the Joburg Metro Police Department.

Phalatse, who has requested a full investigation into the incident, said this is worrying.

"I have requested a full investigation. I do think we need to make an example of this incident so that we don't set a precedent for this kind of criminal behaviour going forward."

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA