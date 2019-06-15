Phalatse wants heads to roll over Sowetan clinic hostage incident

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg's Health and Social Development MMC Mpho Phalatse wants heads to roll following a reported hostage incident at the Protea South Clinic.

It's understood that two patients entered the facility in Soweto after operational hours and demanded to be treated.

When workers at the institution referred the patients to the Chiawelo clinic in the area, the patients held the employees hostage.

Staff members were forced to treat the patients while calls were secretly made to the Joburg Metro Police Department.

Phalatse, who has requested a full investigation into the incident, said this is worrying.

"I have requested a full investigation. I do think we need to make an example of this incident so that we don't set a precedent for this kind of criminal behaviour going forward."