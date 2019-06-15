OJ Simpson makes Twitter debut, says he wants to get even

What does OJ Simpson mean by "a little getting even to do"?

JOHANNESBURG - Former US football and movie star and convicted criminal, OJ Simpson, has made his debut on Twitter in eyebrow-raising fashion.

He launched his account with a video authenticating himself among other imposter accounts.

The post received mixed reactions, mainly because of what Simpson said he intends to use his account for.

"You'll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything... It should be a lot of fun, I've got a little getting even to do."

Simpson is absolutely no stranger to controversy.

He gained peak notoriety in the early 1990s when he was accused of brutally murdering his wife Nicole Brown and her male friend with a knife.

He had become the chief suspect in the trial after some evidence emerged and incidents following the murders, including a televised police car chase while he was being sought out for arrest.

The trial became a media sensation around the world, widely considered as one of the biggest trials of the century.

Simpson, with the backing of a 'dream team' of lawyers, was found not guilty of the murders in 1995. This was not to be the end of his brushes with the law, however.

In 2006, he released a controversial book titled If I Did It, hypothetically detailing the murders as they could have occurred if Simpson had committed them.

In 2008, Simpson was sentenced for being part of a robbery in which sports memorabilia was stolen from a dealer's hotel room, which Simpson had said had been stolen from him.

He was sentenced to 33 years in prison with eligibility for parole in 2017. He was released that year in July.