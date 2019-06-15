Mnangagwa: Zim's local 'dollar' should be allowed to depreciate further

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa also spoke of his dismay at rising prices but said his government won’t be imposing price controls.

HARARE - In his first live radio interview, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe’s local 'dollar' should be allowed to depreciate further from its current rate of around 1:6 with the US dollar, to make the country’s exports competitive.

Mnangagwa said the RTGS dollar is still the strongest currency in the region, a claim that will anger struggling Zimbabwean workers, who have seen their purchasing power massively reduced in recent months.

Yesterday unions in the energy sector gave notice their members plan to go on strike soon; they say workers are no longer earning a living wage.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Capitalk, Mnangagwa spoke of his desire to leave a legacy as a reformer.

