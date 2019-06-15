Mbalula sends condolences to family of truck driver killed in petrol bomb attack

Bernard Groenewald succumbed to his injuries on Friday, 14 June.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has sent condolences to the family of Bernard Groenewald, the truck driver who died following a petrol bomb attack on his truck in early June.

Groenewald succumbed to his injuries on Friday, 14 June.

He had pulled over along the N1 near Touws River in the Western Cape in the early hours of 2 June when a petrol bomb was thrown into his vehicle.

"This was a senseless killing, an innocent man was murdered, a husband and contributing member of our society was attacked, heinously. Our condolences to his friends and loved ones, we assure them and the country that we as government are doing our best to restore calm in the trucking industry and ensure that this never happens again," said transport department spokesperson Ayanda Allie Paine.

Mbalula called on law enforcement to do all possible to bring the arsonists to book and for an end to the terror on local roads.